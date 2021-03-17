Faces of farming: Scott Family Farms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– During National Agriculture Month, KELOLAND News wants to recognize people who work in the industry.

The Scott family has been farming the same ground for over 100 years, near Valley Springs, South Dakota.

Jordan Scott is the fifth generation to operate the farm alongside his dad, Kevin. Jordan has a two-year-old son who will possibly be the sixth generation of farmers.



Photos courtesy of Scott Family Farms

Their operation includes approximately 1,300 acres of corn and soybeans. The Scott’s implement several conservation methods into their operation, including no-till, minimum tillage, soil sampling, 20-inch row spacing, variable rate seed populations and fertilizer applications.

Photos courtesy of Scott Family Farms

“One of my favorite things about being a farmer is the lifestyle,” Scott said. “I have the flexibility to be home with my young family and spend a lot of quality time with my son.”

Scott also has a YouTube channel, Scott Family Farms, where he is able to share his farm story and more about other topics surrounding the industry.



Photos courtesy of Scott Family Farms

“Growing up on the farm and watching my parents work hard for the betterment of their family has really inspired me to do the same,” Scott said.

Scott says he is lucky enough to get to work on the farm with his dad and he enjoys spending time with the rest of the family when they ride along or come visit.

