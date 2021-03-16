Faces of farming: Rilling Produce

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– During National Agriculture Month, KELOLAND News wants to recognize people who work in the industry.

For three generations, Rilling Produce in Pierre, South Dakota, has been providing homegrown and quality produce to central South Dakota, as well as marketing produce in five states.



Rilling Produce is owned and operated by Mark and Julie Rilling.

“We grow produce with the use of plastic mulch, hand tillage and drip irrigation and have gently incorporated subsurface irrigation as well,” Julie said.



On approximately 60 acres of owned and rented ground, the Rilling family raises muskmelon, watermelon, tomatoes, peppers, squash, pumpkins, cucumbers, sweet corn, specialty pumpkins and gourds.

What they can’t grow, they ship in. This includes apples, cherries, peaches, nectarines, pears and some miscellaneous fruits from Washington and Colorado.







The Rillings said their favorite part of being a producer is the challenge of growing a crop and the day to day diversity surrounding it. They enjoy having the opportunity to work outside and see the rewards of harvesting after the work that preceded it.



“My favorite part of the stand would have to be the interaction with people and, after trying to offer quality products, hearing the positive feedback about it, seeing people coming back week after week and sometimes day after day,” Julie said.



In addition to selling produce, they also raise and sell their own hogs. They are labeled and inspected to sell their own meat.

