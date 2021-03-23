Faces of farming: Jungers Farms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–During National Agriculture Month, KELOLAND News wants to recognize people who work in the industry.

Matt and Lindsey Jungers farm full time on their fourth generation farm in Watertown, South Dakota. The couple has two children who love growing up on the farm and living next door to their grandma, Lindsey said.

Photos courtesy of Jungers Farms

They raise corn, wheat and soybeans on 1,100 acres of crop land and over 3,000 Isowean pigs to finisher hogs each year. They have just begun getting custom processing on their operation and are working on being able to ship their custom products to consumers throughout South Dakota.

It truly is a family operation, with Teresa, Matt’s mom, running crops, Jason, Matt brother, helping with planting and harvest, and Matt running between crops, pigs and custom processing. Lindsey runs the pork producing and custom processing on the operation, alongside their farm hand and long time friend Chris Renmoe.

Photo courtesy of Junger Farms

Matt is the fourth generation to farm, while Lindsey is the first generation in her family.

Photo courtesy of Jungers Farms

“We love being apart of something bigger than we ever dreamed, we love being able to grow crops, make food for our pigs on site, and be there for every step of the process from when we get the pigs to when they reach our consumers,” Lindsey said.

Photo courtesy of Jungers Farms

Although the farm life can be hard at times, they can’t imagine doing anything else, Lindsey said.

KELOLAND News is recognizing people who are part of the agricultural industry whether they’re a farmer, rancher or involved in another way.