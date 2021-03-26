Faces of farming: Johnson Farms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–During National Agriculture Month, KELOLAND News wants to recognize people who work in the industry.

Johnson Farms was founded in 1906 when John Johnson settled in the James River Valley near Frankfort, South Dakota.







Photos courtesy of Johnson Farms

The farm is now operated by John’s great-grandson, Brian Johnson, and his wife, Jamie, with help from their four children: Ella (14), Lila (12), Leo (9) and Evelyn (4). Brian’s parents, Alan and Mickie, are recently retired but still help out during the busy season, Jamie said.

“Like most farmers, retirement doesn’t mean a person quits being involved on the farm,” Jamie said.







Photos courtesy of Johnson Farms

On over 2,300 acres of land, the family raises wheat, corn, soybeans, oats and barley for hay, cover crops and alfalfa. They also operate a Black Angus cow calf herd, which they rotate through their grasslands and some of their cropland.

They implement a variety of conservation practices to help increase profitability as well as be more environmentally sustainable for future generations.





Photos courtesy of Johnson Farms

The Johnsons utilize no-till and variable rate seeding and fertility programs on their farm ground.

“We’ve planted a mixture of grass species back on parts of the crop fields that were less productive and were developing some erosion potential,” Jamie said. “Some of those acres have been re-enrolled in CRP, while the rest of those acres we will manage ourselves by allowing the cattle to graze.”







Photos courtesy of Johnson Farms

The cattle are rotated through different paddocks and the pastures throughout the grazing season. They also rotate the cattle across some acres of cropland in the fall and winter to graze cover crops and crop residue.

“The diversity of crops produced on our operation allows us to spread our risk and has given us the ability to withstand weather extremes while growing our operation to be conservation focused and sustainable for years to come,” Jamie said.





Photos courtesy of Johnson Farms

By implementing these practices, the Johnsons have improved the quality of their soils and increased their profitability by stacking enterprises together to create efficiencies.

“My favorite part of being a producer is working together as a family,” Jamie said. “It really is a team effort between the kids, Brian and I, and his parents. It takes all of us, doing our part to make our operation work.”

Jamie said by working together as a family, they are instilling the importance of work ethic and love for the land and animals to their kids.





Photos courtesy of Johnson Farms

“As parents, that is really important to us, to pass those ideals down to our kids, whether or not they come back and continue farming this land,” Jamie said. “Those ideals will carry through into whatever their chosen career and vocation become.”

Johnson Farms has won several awards, including the 2019 South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award, the 2020 Region 7 ESAP, and the Olin Sims Conservation Leadership Award .



Photos courtesy of Johnson Farms

They have also been featured in “Our Amazing Grasslands” by USDA NRCS South Dakota, South Dakota Soil Story and South Dakota Soil Story: Women in Agriculture.

KELOLAND News is recognizing people who are part of the agricultural industry whether they’re a farmer, rancher or involved in another way.