Faces of farming: Heiden Ranch

Imagine living on the same homestead that your great, great, great grandfather settled after moving from Germany in the late 1800’s. That is exactly how life is for Caleb Heiden and his girlfriend Danielle Donovan, who run a ranch and farm operation just south of Hartford, South Dakota.













The Heiden Ranch through the ages. Photos courtesy of Heiden Ranch.

“In the late 1800’s Caleb’s great, great, great grand father traveled here from Germany. He built the house we live in today, by hand,” Donovan said. “Caleb’s grandfather was born in the bedroom upstairs. We still have the trunks they put their belongings in when they traveled here. It’s hard to believe when you look at those trunks that they crossed an ocean over a century ago.”





Photos courtesy of Heiden Ranch.

Donovan says a lot has changed since then. She says they enjoy taking their dogs for walks while looking over the rebuilt stock dam, which was ruined in the 2019 floods and rebuilt this year.

Heiden is a full time rancher and is also in the process of starting the new custom baling business, Heiden Custom Baling. Donovan works as a medical assistant at Sanford.

The couple has 50 head of cattle, with 24 of those ready to begin calving, which will be a challenge with the muddy conditions, but not as bad as 2019, Donovan said.

They also have eight goats, 57 chickens, four baby turkeys and 10 ducklings.











Photos courtesy of Heiden Ranch.

“We’ve all been through some tough moments on the farm. I would say that any rancher would agree that some days you love what you do and somedays you feel like your never going to get ahead,” Donovan said. “Some days it’s hard not to blame yourself for losing a goat kid, or a calf or breaking equipment. But we keep pushing on, because we have to. Our animals depend on us and giving up isn’t an option. “

Photo courtesy of Heiden Ranch.

The couple is also facing other struggles. They found out they only have 30 days to have in vitro fertilization to try to have a child, or they will not be able to be parents, Donovan said.

“This has been so, so hard for us,” Donovan said. “We make just enough money to make ends meet, but we don’t know that we will be able to afford IVF, especially in 30 days.”

They will be having a fundraiser on April 17, but the location is undetermined at this point, Donovan said. They also have started a GoFundMe page.

“But Like I said, ranching is tough, life is tough. But all of these bonds with the animals, make life worth it. I’ve had so many days all I wanted to do was cry. I’d put my boots on and walk down to the goat pen. Sit with the goats, while they nibbles on my coat, and ate treats out of my hand, and even occasionally got a goat burp in the face,” Donovan said. “You can’t help but laugh at them.”

Donovan says they have developed special bonds with their goats, especially a goat named Georgie, which they bottle fed last year after the mother goat rejected her.

“Georgie follows me all over the farm. If I walk up to get the mail, she walks with me. If I go inside to go use the restroom, Georgie stands by the door and she cries, and cries until she eventually just gives up and leaves to find the rest of the herd,” Donovan said.

Donovan says the animals on the ranch keep her going on her worst days and on her best days, she couldn’t imagine a life without them.

