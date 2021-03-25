Faces of farming: Frerichs Farms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–During National Agriculture Month, KELOLAND News wants to recognize people who work in the industry.

Frerichs Farms is a diversified operation located in Roberts County, South Dakota that focuses on practicing conservation and minimum tillage.

Photos courtesy of Frerichs Farms

Jason and Aaron Frerichs are the main operators of the farm, with some help from their brother Ryan, who works off the farm, and their parents Kent and Faye.

The operation consists of soybeans, corn, wheat, alfalfa and beef cattle.

Photos courtesy of Frerichs Farms

The brothers are the fourth generation to farm in the Whetstone Valley. Jason and his wife Ashley have two daughters, Elizabeth (3) and Violet (6 months).

“I thrive on the new challenges and opportunities each day,” Jason said. “Farming and ranching is a way of life for myself and my family and we are truly blessed.”

Photos courtesy of Frerichs Farms

KELOLAND News is recognizing people who are part of the agricultural industry whether they’re a farmer, rancher or involved in another way.