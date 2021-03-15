Faces of farming: Erickson Family Farm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– During National Agriculture Month, KELOLAND News wants to recognize people who work in the industry.

151 years. That is how long the Erickson family has been running their operation, south of Willmar, Minnesota, in the same spot their family settled on generations ago.

The operation currently consists of dairy steer and crop land. They used to have dairy cows, but they decided to sell those in 2019.

Breck Erickson grew up taking care of the cows and helping with field work, including cultivating and putting up corn silage and haylage into the silos.

“I always loved farming, but didn’t exactly love milking everyday,” Erickson said.

Erickson graduated from South Dakota State University in 2019 with a degree in Agriculture Science and minors in Animal Science, Agriculture Business and Agriculture Marketing and is now the seventh generation to operate the family farm, alongside his brother. He also works on a dairy farm in Pennock as well as for a local bank doing farm inspections.

“I hope to be able to have a family with my fiancée that loves the farm just as much as I do and continue farming for many generations to come,” Erickson said.

