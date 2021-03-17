Faces of farming: Celebrating national ag month by highlighting area producers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– March is National Agriculture Month, a time to honor those who play a vital role in producing food and products for the world.

South Dakota has a rich, agriculture-based history and it is the largest industry in the state.

There are 46,000 producers in South Dakota on 31,800 farms according to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture. According to the Department of Ag, each year, one South Dakota producer raises enough food to feed 155 people in the U.S. and abroad.

KELOLAND News was able to talk to several producers in the area to share their stories:

Back Forty Beef

Photo courtesy of Back Forty Beef

Back Forty Beef, located near Bristol, South Dakota, is operated by Clint and Kelly Brandlee, alongside Clint’s parents. Clint and Kelly have a two-year-old daughter, Jaycee, and are expecting another baby in May. Together, the Brandlees raise Simmental/Angus cattle, corn, soybeans and small grains.

Erickson Family Farm

Photo courtesy of Erickson Family Farm

151 years. That is how long the Erickson family has been running their operation, south of Willmar, Minnesota, in the same spot their family settled on generations ago. The operation currently consists of dairy steer and crop land.

Rilling Produce

Photo courtesy of Rilling Produce

For three generations, Rilling Produce in Pierre, South Dakota, has been providing homegrown and quality produce to central South Dakota, as well as marketing produce in five states. Rilling Produce is owned and operated by Mark and Julie Rilling.

Scott Family Farms

Photo courtesy of Scott Family Farm

The Scott family has been farming the same ground for over 100 years, near Valley Springs, South Dakota. Jordan Scott is the fifth generation to operate the farm alongside his dad, Kevin. Jordan has a two-year-old son who will possibly be the sixth generation of farmers. They farm approximately 1,300 acres of corn and soybeans.

