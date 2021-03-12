Faces of farming: Back Forty Beef

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)— During National Agriculture Month, KELOLAND News wants to recognize people who work in the industry.

Back Forty Beef, located near Bristol, South Dakota, is operated by Clint and Kelly Brandlee, alongside Clint’s parents. Clint and Kelly have a two-year-old daughter, Jaycee, and are expecting another baby in May.

Photos courtesy of Back Forty Beef

Together, the Brandlees raise Simmental/Angus cattle, corn, soybeans and small grains.

“We had sold some of our own beef to friends and family and were thinking of starting our own direct-to-consumer business of selling beef for a while,” Kelly said. “Then COVID-19 happened and we saw emptied shelves and more of a demand from consumers to know their farmer more closely and purchase locally grown food.”

Photos courtesy of Back Forty Beef

When they realized that there was a demand, they were able to kick their business idea into action. Back Forty Beef began.

They started by launching their website. Their first beef will be available in May and they are hoping their business grows even more from there.

