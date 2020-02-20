FAA grants help small airports stay in the air traffic business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pilots want to park their planes in Parkston.

A planned estimated $700,000 hanger project would create four unit public hangars to rent to aircraft owners at the Parkston Municipal Airport, said consulting engineer Mike Schmit of Helms and Associates.

“Parkston have been receiving requests from different fliers about hangars,” Schmit said.

Schmit said owners are looking at small airports as an option to base their aircraft.

The requests are coming from within the Parkston region, Schmit said.

This is a photo of the runway at the Parkston airport. Photo courtesy of the city of Parkston website.

The airport has private hangars but private hangars are expensive to build, Schmit said.

The city can build public hangars at a lower cost because of federal grant money through the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA has designated $630,000 to the airport hangar project in Parkston. The amount is based on the estimated cost of the project, Schmit said. The final amount won’t be known until the city accepts an approved bid for the project, he said.

The FAA grant money would cover 90% of the cost and the city pays the remaining 10%.

The $630,000 for Parkston is part of $1,490,000 million earmarked for four airports in the state.

The Winner Regional Airport was designated to receive $585,000 for an apron expansion, the Flandreau Municipal Airport would receive $50,000 to update the master plan and the Rosebud Sioux Tribal Airport would receive $225,000 to pay for an airport master plan. All amounts are based on estimated costs for the projects, Schmit said. Helms and Associates of Aberdeen is the consulting engineering firm for all four projects.

“The great thing about airport improvements is that all the funding comes from aeronautical users,” engineer Brooke Edgar said. Edgar is also with Helms and Associates. The federal money comes from items such as fees on tickets, she said.

When South Dakota Department of Transportation money is used, that money comes from registration and fuel taxes, Schmit said. SDDOT money can provide 5% of a project cost if the project does not directly generate revenue.

Local governments receive $150,000 in FAA money each year, Schmit said. They can bank that money for four years to cap of $600,000. Most local governments use that money to pay for their share of airport improvements.

Local governments don’t get the additional FAA grant money each year as the four entities did now, Schmit said. One project gets completed and it may be several years before another is done.

The four airports are all small with no towers, no large jets and none of the other features associated with larger airports.

But these airports serve roles in their region and to general aviation. They serve hunters, general fliers and medical flights.

“It’s used quite often,” Parkston’s financial director Rachel Weber said of the municipal airport.

Parkston’s airport found a niche market with fuel about eight to 10 years ago, Weber said.

“(The airport has) self-pumps for Jet A and 100LL (low lead) fuel. We keep our prices competitive,” Weber said.

Fliers check fuel prices before and during flights and Parkston wants to be the fuel stop, Weber said.

“It’s convenient for people to fly in at night…,” Weber said.

Although it’s not a large amount, the city collects money from the sale of aircraft fuel, Weber said.

The price of fuel combined with a secure airport that has tie downs for planes and a fence, makes it a convenient overnight stop for fliers, Weber said.

The Parkston airport had 3,460 operations from June 2018 to June 2019, Schmit said. Operations include take-offs and landings. A plan that lands and takes off would be two operations, he said.

This is a map of publicly approved airports in South Dakota. Map courtesy of the SDDOT website.

Another draw to the Parkston airport is hunting season.

“Our busiest time is during hunting season,” Weber said. The airport is busiest from August through February when hunters use it, she said.

That’s similar to the Winner Regional Airport. The $585,000 designated for the airport would be used for an apron expansion. Another 5% in grant money would come from the state of South Dakota and the city would pay for the remaining 5% of the project cost, Schmit said.

“Hunting season is the busiest (at the Winner airport),” Schmit said.

The 5,500 foot runway can accommodate small jets. “From the first part of September through Thanksgiving, you will see several jets (of various makes),” Schmit said.

The aircraft fill the existing apron, or aircraft parking area, he said.

The city wants to expand the apron to make more room for aircraft parking.

But hunting season isn’t the only reason for the apron expansion, Schmit said. The airport is busy all year round. The traffic includes military aircraft from the National Guard.

From June 2018 to June 2019, the airport had 16,860 operations, Schmit said.

Airport improvements take planning, Schmit said.

The airports in Flandreau and on the Rosebud Sioux Tribal Airport are designated to receive money for planning.

Flandreau needs to update its airport master plan, Edgar said.

The runway is about 3,100 feet now so it’s not long enough for flying with GPS instrumentation, Edgar said.

The runway would be widened to 75 feet and lengthened to 3,600 feet, Edgar said.

“It’s a safety thing,” Edgar said of accommodating instrumentation. GPS instruments may allow the pilot to fly in inclement weather such as medical aircraft, she said.

The city needs to determine the angle for expansion and the corridor for expansion as part of its master plan, Edgar said.

The airport at Rosebud needs a more expansive update to the master plan, Schmit said.

The master plan will define what exists now, needs and future options, he said.

The plan will include items for hangar development and even plans for snow removal equipment, Schmit said.

Both the Flandreau and Rosebud projects would be 90% FAA money, 5% state money and 5% local money.