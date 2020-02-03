Expect more ‘Freeze-thaw problems’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The potential for flooding this spring is high. With water that took a toll on many communities throughout KELOLAND this past March, some towns have yet to fully recover.

The flooding caused both county and city roads to close, as well as businesses. Below are pictures of this past year’s record-breaking floods.

But last year’s flooding continues to be this year’s problem. The Minnehaha County Highway Department Superintendent, DJ Buthe, says there’s high groundwater as well as other problems that could contribute to flooding problems this year.

“With the high moisture content in the ground we think that, that’s going to increase the amount of freeze-thaw problems that we have which is what causes the majority of the potholes. So, we’re just trying to make sure the public is aware that there might be a lot of potholes. We’re going to have crews out as much as possible trying to take care of them as they build up, but there’s definitely going to be more potholes than what we’d typically see in any given year,” Buthe said.

Check this story later Monday to find out if there’s anything we can do to help prevent these impending potholes.