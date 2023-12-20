SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since the announcement on Thursday, Dec. 14 Apple Tree Children’s Centers would be closing their doors in January of 2024, questions have swirled throughout the community. Why is this happening? How did it happen? What is to blame? Where did all the money go? On Wednesday, Apple Tree Executive Director Randy Stewart sat down with KELOLAND News to answer these questions and more.

Stewart’s parents started Apple Tree more than 40 years ago, buying a single center from a pre-existing business. “When mom backed out of operations, she had six centers with about 1,000 kids,” he recalled. “We ended up having to close two early on just because the losses were too heavy.”

Stewart said his mother’s wish was that one day they would close because there wasn’t a need for daycares anymore. “Of course, the way of the world and our culture has gone in exactly the opposite direction,” he reflected.

Before COVID hit, Stewart says the business was actually doing very well. “Arguably the best we’d done in 40 years,” he said. “But it changed immediately and abruptly.”

Stewart laid out what the problem was.

“If you can’t get employees, then you can’t take kids. If you can’t take kids then you’re obviously not getting tuition, and if you’re not getting tuition, you can’t pay the bills,” outlined Stewart.

This staffing shortage has been a problem for the entire childcare industry, as well as many others.

On Monday, KELOLAND News spoke with Apple Tree West Director Amy Hauff, who told us that despite having a capacity of 270 children, they were currently limited to just over 170 due to a lack of staff combined with teacher-child ratio requirements.

Stewart says that prior to COVID, this lower capacity was not the norm.

“People stayed home, and they got used to staying home [during the pandemic],” said Stewart. “Unemployment in Sioux Falls has been low for decades, and it just got lower — all four centers had waiting lists — it comes down to state ratios that require a teacher for x-number of kids based on the age level. If you can’t find employees to cover those, you end up with empty rooms.”

Stewart points to this inability to fill the centers as a major factor is financial losses. “The daycare business has always had a very high break-even. So you’re either full or you’re losing money,” he said. “Because of the staffing issues, we haven’t been full for several years now.”

COVID also had a more direct financial impact on the business through the availability of PPP loans.

“When people have said we made $1.2 million in 2022, what you’ll find is that there’s a bottom line because of PPP money,” Stewart said.

Looking at a Profit & Loss statement provided by Stewart, we can see that Apple Tree received a COVID-19 Grant in 2022 in the amount of $1,931,393.37. The company’s net income at the end of the year was $1,294,928.15. Stewart notes that without that PPP grant, the actual net would have been a loss of $636,465.22.

In 2023, Apple Tree did not receive a COVID-19 Grant, and in another Profit & Loss statement, comparing Jan. – Sept. 2022 and 2023, we can see that Apple Tree’s 2023 net income was a loss of over $1 million — $1,002,095.24 to be specific.

We can see from the Profit & Loss statements that the majority of income comes from tuition, with Apple Tree bringing in a little over $4 million in tuition from Jan. – Sept. 2023.

Salaries and wages for this time period accounted for $2,922,546.47, leaving a little over a million remaining for all other expenses if the business were to break even.

“It would take a 25-30% increase in tuition to maybe get to break even,” said Stewart. “But the question is, how much would parents taking their children out because they can’t afford it offset any gains from increasing the tuition.”

In total, expenses for Jan. – Sept. 2023 totaled over $5 million.

One other noteworthy expenditure is rent for the various centers, which in 2022 totaled $611,372.50.

In a breakdown of the rent-related expenditures in the company’s IRS Form 990, we see that rent transactions paid by the Apple Tree Centers totaling $569,937 were paid to three different parties; Dee Stewart, Randall (Randy) Stewart and Prairie Vision, LLC.

Dee Stewart passed away in September of 2022.

Supplemental information on the Form 990 shows that Stewart is the majority owner of WL Inc., and a joint owner of Prairie Vision LLC. What this means is that of the $569,937 in rent, $435,333 was paid to Randy Stewart and one company partially owned by him.

Prairie Vision LLC is a privately owned business, and any salary Stewart may receive from it is not public.

Asked about his involvement in Prairie Vision LLC, Stewart told KELOLAND that he does not draw a salary from Prairie Vision LLC, though he does draw income from return on investments on other businesses run by Prairie Vision LLC.

The only rent money which can be shown to have gone to Stewart directly in 2022 is $134,442 paid to him from Apple Tree North.

Stewart spoke on the subject of rent from the centers for which for which he owns the property. “As far as making money, we have undercharged,” he said. “We’ve been subsidizing the rent to the anywhere from $1-3 or $4 per square foot — we have 50,000 square feet, so for each dollar under market, that’s essentially a donation of $50-60,000, and that’s been going on for decades.”

Stewart also noted that rent collected on the properties goes toward the mortgages on Apple Tree North, Apple Tree East, Apple Tree Valhalla, Apple Tree West and the Apple Tree West parking lot.

According to data on the loans provided by Stewart, mortgage payments on these properties total $34,113.37 monthly, or $409,360.44 yearly.

While the PPP loans made a difference while they were available, Stewart said that on a month to month scale, the losses piled up. “Five out of the past 36 months weren’t a loss,” he said.

Stewart pulled this data together into the following document, which he says shows a total of more than $2 million in losses over the past three years.

We asked Stewart about his thoughts on the response to the child care crisis by public officials as well.

“I believe [Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken] gets it, he just doesn’t have any budget to do anything about it,” Stewart said. “I don’t think they get it yet at the state-level.”

We asked Stewart specifically about Governor Kristi Noem’s comments on a Watertown radio station prior to the announcement of the Apple Tree closure, where she stated that she was opposed to directly subsidizing childcare, saying that it is not the job of the state to raise and pay for people’s children.

Stewart said these comments made him feel as if Noem is living in a bubble. “I was blessed, as my kids were blessed, to be home with their parents — it doesn’t matter how you think it should be, the reality is that for people to survive, it’s taking not only two incomes — they have to have more income than they can get on most single salaries and even double salaries.”

We also sought to question Stewart on the impact this closure has had on the families of Apple Tree, who received fewer than 30 days notice that the centers will be closing. Many of these parents expressed shock at the closure.

“If it came out of nowhere — I don’t know how, as much as its been documented — you could not know it’s a crisis,” Stewart said.

The Apple Tree head went on to explain his view of his handling of the situation.

“At this point we lose $25-30,000 a week,” Stewart said. “When other centers have closed, they just shut the door — parents come up to drop their kids off and there’s nobody there and the door’s locked. We tried to give slightly less than a month’s notice so people could get through the holidays and have some time to react.”

Asked when he really knew he would have to close the business, Stewart settled on the day before Thanksgiving. Up until that point, he thought there was an out.

“There was a national company we thought we had a deal done with,” said Stewart, revealing that a plan had been in place for a buyout of Apple Tree. “They backed out the day before Thanksgiving. That’s when the jig was up.”

Had the deal gone through, Stewart says he believes nobody would have lost a job or a day care slot. “We don’t know why,” he said of the reason the deal fell apart. “It was a very large organization — over 1,000 centers — and they pursued us for over three years before we finally said lets talk.”

Stewart hasn’t yet given up hope of the center’s staying open. Apple Tree West is set to continue forward under new ownership, and Stewart says he’s received inquiries about the other centers as well.

“The hope is that somebody could step in and sustain operations long enough for these fundamental changes to occur — and there are people that are willing to try,” Stewart said.

While he has hope for the future of Apple Tree’s remaining centers that hope came with a stark warning. If these fundamental changes don’t occur…”they won’t make it either,” he said bluntly. “As far as a normal business operating in a sustainable manner,” Stewart shook his head. “Without those fundamental changes, it’s going to be same song, second verse.”