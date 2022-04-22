SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This time around, David Gillespie can’t be in favor of an expansion to a confined feedlot in Lincoln County.

Gillespie, a former county commissioner, said that in 2020 he voted in favor of a conditional use permit (CUP) for a 1,000 head confined cattle feedlot owned by Primo Feedyards LLC of Iowa.

“They wanted 2,000 head and we voted to give them 1,000 head,” Gillespie said.

Now, Primo is back to ask the county for an additional 1,000 head of beef for a total of 2,000 in the confined feedlot about nine south of Canton on South Dakota Highway 11. The application would remove the cap on the number of heads passed in 2020.

“It’s not the best place for expansion,” Gillespie said.

As yet, the county board of commissioners has not made a final decision on the CUP. After a lengthy discussion at the April 5 meeting about the expansion, the board voted to table any action for 45 days.

The discussion around the Primo request to expand and any action by the board could have long-term implications as the livestock industry is changing and larger livestock operations are more common.

“Obviously we are seeing more (larger operations) as far as hog confinements,” county commissioner James Jibben said. “We haven’t seen as many beef.”

Gillespie does not live near the proposed expansion but the family farm is nearby as well as a church and park.

“It’s not the best place for expansion,” Gillespie said.

Brule Creek is nearby and that creek passes through 11 watershed districts on its way to the Big Sioux River, he said.

He’s worried that run-off into the creek if any manure from the feedlot is applied in the area. That’s especially a concern if there is heavy rain, Gillespie said.

Manure from the expanded feedlot would not be applied to the surface of any field, said Toby Brown, the county’s planning director.

According to the CUP, the manure application plan would be reviewed each year.

Although an open cattle feedlot is next to the Primo confined beef lot is not part of the CUP, Gillespie said that open feedlot has more than 900 cattle. If another 1,000 cattle are added to the Primo confined facility, that would be about 3,000 beef cattle in that one area, Gillespie said.

“It’s production agriculture,” Gillespie said.

Jibben said agriculture has changed and larger livestock operations are part of the change.

Farms don’t have a few chickens, some cattle and some hogs now, Jibben said. “It’s more specialized,” Jibben said.

“Agriculture has changed…since the 1940s and 1950s…that isn’t what ag is today,” Poppens said.

Gillespie said he understands that “farms can’t have 50 head of cattle and make a living,” but when is an operation on one site too big?

Nearby church

Gillespie and his wife Pamela live in Canton but they are members of Lands Lutheran Church which is part of a cemetery, youth parish and prayer garden complex about 6,800 feet from the Primo feedlot.

Several attendees at the April 5 meeting shared concerns about odor problems at the church site from manure and an expanded feedlot.

Gillespie said the church and prayer garden and park are used for weddings and other gatherings. The area is used more than on Sundays, he said.

Commissioner Michael Poppens said the board voted down the CUP with amendments that would include conditions about the spread of manure and notifying Lands Lutheran.

“Nobody likes the smell of manure at the same time, it is an issue you deal with in a rural environment,” Jibben said.

According to the April 5 meeting minutes posted on the county’s website those proposed conditions were: No manure application from this facility may occur within 1 mile of Lands Lutheran Church/Moe

Parish; All manure applications from this facility requires a 72-hour notice to Lands Lutheran

Church/Moe Parish; Environmental Bond of $50,000 required by facility owner for environmental

damages that may occur from this facility; and Drainage easement must be executed and filed to protect

the neighbors of this facility.

The board voted it down 3-2 with Poppens, Jim Schmidt and Tiffani Landeen voting now and Joel Ahrens and Jibben voting in favor.

Meets all CUP requirements

“At this point, it meets our requirements,” Poppens said of the permit request. “Under our CUP, we can add conditions.”

Kirk Hulstein, who is associated with Primo, said the confinement “meets all CUP requirements.”

But Poppens said he’d vote for the expansion without conditions. “Absolutely, it meets our standards.”

This Lincoln County planning department graphic outlines the feedlot area for the CUP and the zoning around the area.

“Primo Feedyards, LLC has been operating a 1,000 head deep pit cattle barn since the fall of 2021 and the county has received no complaints about the operation,” Brown said.

Brown said he was not aware of any “water quality violations which would be reported and handled by DANR.” associated with the Primo feedlot.

Gillespie, too, said the CUP requirements include setbacks from residences.

The setbacks for a concentrated animal feeding operation from dwellings (other than owners or operators), churches, schools, and businesses is 3,960 feet. Brown said. The closest dwelling is 1,520 feet and the owner waived the setback, Brown said. The county standard for nutrient injection from a dwelling is 300 feet and there is no classification for churches.

If the county board denies the expansion at a May meeting, Hulstein said, he’s not sure what Primo’s next step would be.

Brown said the company has the option to appeal to the circuit court.

If the board votes in favor of the expansion, Gillespie said while court is one possible option, it’s not likely one he’d take.