Everything you need to know for Christmas 2019 from the forecast to store hours

In this Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, photo a woman watches as a brightly lit float passes by during the Christmas parade Thursday night in downtown Bristol, Va. (Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is this week and that means time with family and for many a break from work. However, the week can be pretty hectic. We developed this guide with everything you need to know for Christmas 2019.

This story will update through Christmas Day. Be sure to share with family and friends.

What to know:

❄ There could be snow on Christmas Day. Jump down to our winter weather resources section to watch the latest forecast update.

🚗 115.6 million Americans are expected to travel this week, according to AAA. That is a record and almost 4% higher than last year.

🎁 Time is running out to get last-minute Christmas gifts or grocery items. We’ve compiled a list of everything open and closed.

🎅 Want some Christmas spirit? We have photo galleries, maps of holiday displays and what’s happening on KELOLAND TV.

🎄 Looking to dispose of your Christmas tree? Here’s where to go.

Winter Weather Resources

Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:

You can do more in-depth from the Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:

For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.

Weather Resources

Holiday Hours – Christmas 2019

If you own or run a business that has hours on Christmas, email webmaster@keloland.com to be added to the list.

Christmas spirit

Holiday programming notes:

Show Notes KELOLAND This Morning There is no KELOLAND This Morning on Christmas Day. Instead, CBS will air Blessings of Christmas featuring Hugh Bonneville, A Merry Little Christmas, Christmas Organ Pipes and Nashville Holiday Music Special.



KELOLAND.com will have the latest news and weather.



KELOLAND News will return for Midday in KELOLAND. Christmas At The Cathedral Airs on KELOLAND TV on 12/25 | 6:30 – 8:00 PM (CT)

The latest holiday-related headlines from KELOLAND.com:

Winter Wonderland at Falls Park

November 22, 2019 – January 5, 2020

Falls Park in Sioux Falls

Christmas at the Capitol

November 26 – December 26, 2019

The display is then open to the public daily, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

500 E Capitol Avenue Pierre, S.D.

Check the KELOLAND.com events calendar for additional holiday events

🎄 Christmas tree drop-off

In Sioux Falls, Christmas tree drop-off will begin on Thursday.

When: Thurs. Dec. 26 to Sun. Jan. 12 (closed on New Year’s Day)

Monday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Tuesday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Wednesday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Thursday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Friday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Saturday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Sunday 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Who: Sioux Falls Residents. In addition, residents from Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, and Turner counties may bring their broken or unwanted holiday lights to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at no charge for proper disposal.

Where: Two locations in Sioux Falls:

East Side: 1015 East Chambers Street

West of Cliff Avenue by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility. Access is available from North Drive to East Ash Street to Chambers Street, and from North Cliff Avenue to Chambers Street. The driveway just west of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be the only access point.

West Side: 100 North Lyon Boulevard

West of W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Access is available from West 12th Street to North Lyon Boulevard, and from West Madison Street to North Lyon Boulevard. The driveway just north of the railroad crossing will be the only access point.

According to the city, large loads and commercial loads will not be accepted and must go directly to the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill. The customer must remove all accessories from the Christmas trees, including lights, ornaments, decorations, and stands. Artificial trees, bags, leaves, rubble, or household garbage will not be accepted.