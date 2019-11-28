Everything you need to know about holiday travel, weather impacts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter weather is making Thanksgiving travel challenging across KELOLAND and beyond. Whether you’re supposed to head out of town or have relatives coming to the area, here is your guide to holiday travel.

The basics

This comes from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center. Here is the latest forecast update:

🦃 The biggest challenge right now for Thanksgiving Day is light rain, which could make roads icy. There will also be light snow on Thursday.

🛒 Black Friday could bring widespread rain turning into a mix and then snowfall.

🚨 There are some severe weather alerts impacting the area. Click here for the full list.

🛣 Icing is expected to be a possible problem on Friday and Saturday. North and western KELOLAND will see heavy snow over six inches. The northern Black Hills may see a couple of feet.

❄💨 Blizzard conditions are likely across KELOLAND.

🌧/🌨 The Sioux Falls area looks to have more rain than snow, but snow will be impacting the area by Sunday.

Below is the latest update from our meteorologists. This video will update periodically throughout the next few days.

Travel issues

Cancellations

If a church or a major event is canceled, hear about it first from the KELOLAND Closeline. If you need to submit a closing, here are the instructions.

If there are any changes to Sioux Falls or Rapid City’s Parade of Lights, we’ll let you know on KELOLAND.com. Here’s what the plan is for Sioux Falls.

If you don’t want to brave the cold, you can watch both Parades of Lights on KELOLAND.com at our KELOLAND Holiday Central page.

Store hours

Did your travel plans get canceled? You may need to go shopping for a last-minute turkey. Here are some store hours:

Weather Resources