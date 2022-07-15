SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly five months after war broke out in Ukraine, an O’Gorman student has finally reunited with his mother.

Mike Savin moved from Kyiv last August to play hockey for the Sioux Falls Power 15U team. The O’Gorman freshman found a home with his billet family who took in the 15-year-old. But his time abroad changed one night in February when Mike received a series of texts from his friends alerting him that war had broken out in his home country.

In the months since Mike stayed in touch with his mother through email and texts as war progressed in Ukraine.

“I don’t even know how to explain, like, I’m more worried about my parents, you know, the stuff that’s going on in Ukraine: It’s dangerous,” Mike said. “Happily, mom is here, and dad will come too.”

The journey to this day hasn’t been easy. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, communication between Mike and his family back home was limited. For Mike, it was a scary and frustrating time. But he found support through his hockey team and his billet family.

“Mikey has become like a son to us. And so, his whole entire family is family of ours,” Jean Davis, Mike’s billet mom, said.

Over the last few months, Davis stayed connected with Mike’s mom via email where the two exchanged messages ensuring that Mike’s family was safe.

From left to right: Rita Savina, Mike Savin, and Jean Davis.

While Mike’s mom Rita and his young brother were able to flee the country quickly, Mike’s dad had to remain behind to defend Ukraine as a soldier. Rita and the rest of the family eventually made it to Germany where they stayed for a few months working to find a new home for everyone to settle in.

Mike’s father is no longer in Ukraine and is now in Germany where he is working on a film about the country. He will eventually join his family in their new home in Toronto, Canada.

“So, our plan for right now, we need to go to Toronto,” Mike said. “We’ll have to start a new life, it will be hard for us. My mom wants me to find new friends, wants me and my brother to go to school. It’ll be hard but everything will be okay because everything’s ok.”

Rita is grateful not just to the Davis family for taking care of Mike for the last year, but to the Sioux Falls community as well.

“My mom wants to say thank you to the Sioux Falls community for helping me, you know because of the stuff going on in Ukraine, my mom was less worried about me because I’m here in Sioux Falls,” Mike said, translating for his mother.

In May, parents at O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls came together to host a fundraiser for Mike and his family. The event was held at Thunder Road where students came to play games and eat pizza and “Pray for Ukraine” bracelets were available for purchase. The proceeds from the event went to Mike and his family.

“And so, what was great about that, as the community came together, you’ll see a lot of people you know, who necessarily don’t know Mike, but wearing these,” Davis said.

That helped the Savin family not only afford airfare out of Europe, but it’s also helping them to buy clothes, furniture, and other essential items for their new home.

“When Mike’s mom left, she left with two bags,” Davis explained. “So, being able to get those things in order and help them get reacclimated in Canada will be huge.”

Mike’s hockey team also showed support during the season by hanging a Ukrainian flag above the team at every game and placing yellow and blue stickers on their hockey sticks. It’s something Mike is thankful for.

“The most important, they supported me, like hockey players and coaches, they told me that I can talk to them, they can help me with some stuff,” Mike said.

Mike and his teammates practicing for upcoming 15O National Championships

Today’s reunion was emotional for everyone as it brings to a close Mike’s time here in Sioux Falls. But Rita and Davis are already planning for a Thanksgiving visit once the Savin family settles into their new home and country.

“It’s a very emotional day and someone that we’re gonna miss a lot,” Davis said. “I told Mikey I said, you have to [Snapchat] me every day, you know… He turned from a billet kid into one of our own and so yeah, we’ll love and miss him forever.”

Now that he’s been reunited with his mom, Mike is excited to spend the next few days before their flight to Toronto showing her the city he’s come to love and call home.

“Hopefully, I can see my mom, I can talk to my mom, can explain to her some stuff, you know, because a lot of things happened. And I want my mom to feel what I’ve been feeling in the U.S.,” Mike said.

In addition to being thankful, Mike has a message to the Sioux Falls community:

“The thing that I wanted to tell people in Sioux Falls, the war is still going on and this is not done,” Mike said. “They’re killing civilians, killing kids.”

While Mike’s entire family has safely made it out of the country, he still has friends back home that are surviving day by day as the war continues.