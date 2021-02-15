Ever wondered where the coldest cities are?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Midwest has been experiencing extremely cold temperatures the past few weeks. While we may be cold, where really are the coldest cities in the U.S?

Winter temperatures throughout the country vary between regions, but many areas do drop below freezing during the winter months.

Most of the extreme winter weather conditions are experienced in December and January, according to World Population Review. They said the coldest recorded temperature ever in the United States was -70 degrees Fahrenheit on Jan. 20, 1954 in Rogers Pass, Montana.

World Population Review reported the ten coldest cities in the United States, based on minimum average temperature:

1: Fairbanks, Alaska

2: Grand Forks, North Dakota

3: Williston, North Dakota

4: Fargo, North Dakota

5: Duluth, Minnesota

6: Aberdeen, South Dakota

7: St. Cloud, Minnesota

8: Bismarck, North Dakota

9: Marquette, Minnesota

10: Huron, South Dakota

To put this into perspective, according to 247wallst.com, Fairbanks’ normal low temperature in the coldest month is -16.9 degrees and experiences an annual average snowfall of 64.5 inches. The lowest recorded temperature in Fairbanks was -66 degrees.

Four South Dakota cities made America’s 50 coldest cities, according to 247wallst.com.

Aberdeen was number six, with a normal low in the coldest month being 1.5 degrees with an average annual snowfall of 38.8 inches and average wind speed on 10.7 mph. The lowest temperature on record for Aberdeen was -31 degrees.

Sitting at number ten was Huron. Huron’s lowest recorded temperature was -43 degrees. The normal low in the coldest month is 6.6 degrees and has an average annual snowfall of 36.2 and average wind speed of 10.4 mph.

Sioux Falls was recorded at number 11, with the normal low in the coldest month being 6.9 degrees and the lowest recorded temperature was -36 degrees. The average annual snowfall is 40.6 inches and the average wind speed is 10.3 mph.

At number 31, Rapid City has a normal low in the coldest month of 12.9 degrees. They experience an annual average snowfall of 42.2 inches and average wind speed of 10.7 mph. The lowest temperature recorded for Rapid City was -31 degrees.