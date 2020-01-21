Ethan stays undefeated with win over Faulkton Area in the Hanson Classic

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO)- Coming off of a runner-up finish in 2019, the Ethan Rustlers are off to a hot start. Ethan is 7-0 to start the season and continued that success with a 54-30 win over Faulkton Area in the Hanson Classic.

Now the Rustlers are 8-0 and remain only one of three unbeaten teams in class ‘B’, but there is still some progress to be made.

While the Rustlers are unbeaten, coach Tom Young knows that they will need to find a more efficient way to score the basketball.

Ethan (8-0) was led by Hannah Bartscher who scored a game high 15 points, while Cameryn Logan scored 12 points and grabbed a game high 7 rebounds.

For Faulkton Area, they fall to 7-2 with their second straight loss. The Trojans were led by Peyton Melius who scored 9 points and grabbed 7 rebounds, while Morgan Melius finished the game with 8 points.

The Rustlers next game will be in Menno on Tuesday, with tip-off set for 7:30.

Faulkton Area’s next game will be at Aberdeen Christian on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 6:30.