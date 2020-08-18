Estelline/Hendricks football team quarantined until Aug. 31

ESTELLINE, S.D. (KELO) — The Estelline/Hendricks football team announced the postponement of their first two games of the 2020 season.

The Redhawks will not play Dell Rapids St. Mary on August 21 and Alcester-Hudson on August 28.

“If a team has a confirmed case and a game is canceled or postponed for some reason, essentially they can declare their game a no contest,” SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand said. “There’s not a win or loss, it’s not a forfeit, but it’ll allow the team they were supposed to have played to seek out another game or take the week off.”

The team confirms to KELOLAND News that two positive coronavirus cases were reported on the team, but both players had delayed symptoms.

“It was coronavirus related as the entire team was exposed,” Estelline/Hendricks coach Jeremy Bachman said. “We contacted the department of health and they considered our entire team as close contacts, meaning we need to quarantine for fourteen days.”

“One of the strengths we’ve had is that good relationship with our association, our member schools, the Department of Health and the Department of Ed and everybody,” Krogstrand said. “The role that has been taken is that the department of health is providing information to the schools to help make a local decision.”

The South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) built a plan to assist with positive COVID-19 cases for schools.

“The discussion has always been how to handle the situations when they arise, it was never about not having cases or something like that,” Krogstrand said. “We’ve been trying to come up with the best mitigation strategies going forward,.”

School started Tuesday for Estelline as the low number of cases didn’t effect school itself.

“We’ve only had a couple of confirmed cases, so school hasn’t been effected too much,” Bachman said.

The team can resume practice on Sunday, August 31.

Estelline/Hendricks was able to reschedule one of their canceled games. The Redhawks will play Alcester-Hudson on Friday, September 4.

Estelline/Hendricks was scheduled to have a bye on September 4, but they will make up one of their games.

“We were able to reschedule the Alecter-Hudson game. Now we’ll at least get seven games, instead of six, which is good,” Bachman said.

Alecester-Hudson moved their September 4 game against Centerville to August 28, which means the Cubs will still get their full eight game season.

Dell Rapids St. Mary will now play Florence/Henry on Friday in Henry.