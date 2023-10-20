SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A buzz is in the air in South Dakota ahead of the announcement by ESPN of its pick for the location of the week 9 ESPN College GameDay.

On October 28, the 5-1 University of South Dakota Coyotes will take on the 6-0 South Dakota State University Jackrabbits.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Both teams are currently 3-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference, and an effort is being made to draw the eye of ESPN College GameDay.

In the most recent round of rankings by the NCAA FCS Coaches Poll, SDSU ranks #1 in the FCS, while USD comes in at #16.

A Change.org petition has even been drafted, highlighting the game as having the 8th oldest rivalry in all of Division 1 football, noting that USD may climb in rankings by Oct. 28, and noting that the game is already sold out. “College GameDay can’t miss out on this historic matchup of top FCS rivals. October 28, 2023, in Vermillion, South Dakota is a must show,” concludes the petition, which has 89 signatures at the time of this writing.

Currently, BetMGM has Oregon @ Utah as its projected pick for the week 9 College GameDay treatment, though it notes this may not come to pass if the Ducks lose in week 8 to Washington State, considering they lost in week 7 to UW.

“If the Ducks lose in Week 8, ESPN might pick the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville or an FCS game,” writes BetMGM.