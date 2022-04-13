SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After reaching a record for water capacity demand in June 2021, the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System was hopeful a new water well would be up and running for Summer 2022 demands.

A surge tank delivery delay and other supply chain issues have pushed back the start date for the new 22-million gallon well until late July and August.

“The way our wellfield is functioning right now, we can only do about 31 million gallons a day,” Operations Manager Jim Auen said. “So going into the summertime, peak season for us, we’re at a disadvantage, because we’ve already lost a million gallons a day of our existing well capacity.”

The 31 million gallons of water comes from 11 vertical wells that tap water from the Missouri River which then goes to a treatment plant just north of Vermillion before being delivered to 15 cities, including Sioux Falls, in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.

Those existing 11 wells aren’t producing as much water as they did a year ago, Auen said, adding the lack of rain and the low water level in the Missouri River play some role.

“Once you install it well, the clock starts ticking on how many years that is going to be a good well,” Auen said.

Once the new 12th well is up running, Auen said water capacity will expand to more than 50 million gallons of water.

“We should be in really good shape for a couple of years, as far as the member demands go,” Auen said.

For the Lewis & Clark water system, water rates cover 100% of the operations and maintenance expenses. Auen oversees the water treatment plant and a 13-member team that oversees the operations of the plant 24/7.

Five members are still awaiting water, including Madison and four Iowa towns – Sioux Center, Hull, Sheldon and Sibley.

Project receiving nearly $100 million in funding this year

Along with record demand for water, the Lewis & Clark water system is receiving record amounts of funding. In 2022, the project will be getting $97.4 million in federal aid ($75.5 million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and $21.9 million from Federal FY22 Appropriations Bill).

Troy Larson, Executive Director of the Lewis & Clark water system, said the organization is thrilled to be getting the financial backing to finish the project after receiving less than $10 million a year from 2011 to 2017.

“We remember several years when we were walking through the proverbial desert in terms of funding,” Larson said, adding in 2012 the system only received $1.9 million.

“This is fantastic news. It’ll allow us to complete the service line to Madison, also a ground storage reservoir at Madison,” Larson said. “Also the pipeline between Hull and Sheldon, as well as various pump stations, meter buildings (and) ground storage reservoirs.”

The goal for getting the last five members hooked up to the water system is now 2025, but Hull and Sioux Center should be receiving water by early 2023.

Larson said the original base system was designed for 44 million gallons of water a day and that’s already in the process of expanding to 60 million gallons of water a day as the final towns are being added.

Despite nearly $100 million in funding this year, Larson said the project will still need roughly $50 to $70 million to completely finish the original project that dates back to 1990.

“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but it does not complete the project,” Larson said.

Additional funding can come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2023 and 2024 and the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources just approved $13.1 million to help with capacity expansion at the Vermillion treatment plant.

“The drought in the last two years has opened everyone’s eyes to the critical need for water,” Larson said. “We’ve been singing this song for a long time. But you know, when it comes to economic development and quality of life, everyone is realizing how much we need additional water sources.”