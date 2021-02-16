Energy demand creates planned power outages for sections of KELOLAND

A sign in Brandon on Feb. 16 announcing no power. The city is part of a planned rolling blackout in response to high energy demands across multiple states.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The historic broad cold snap that stretches from North Dakota to Texas has caused planned rolling power outages in the region.

The Southwest Power Pool declared an Emergency Energy Alert Level 3 on Feb. 15 because the energy demand was causing reserve energy to drop below required minimums. The SPP manages the electric grid and wholesale power market for the central U.S., according to its website.

At least three cooperatives in eastern South Dakota have planned rolling blackouts as part of the EEA Level 3 plan. The outages have impacted thousands of customers in the Brandon area, eastern Sioux Falls, Viborg, Hurley and other areas as well as parts of western Minnesota.

“It’s incredible. It’s completely unprecedented,” Chris Studer of East River Electric Cooperative said on Feb. 15 of the EEA Level 3. East River supplies power to 24 cooperatives and one municipal electric in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota.

Planned outages are done to balance the demand with power with the ability to supply it, energy officials said on Feb. 15

East River posted on its Facebook page at about 8:30 a.m. today an explanation of where some of the planned outages are happening.

“Here is the information that we are able to provide at this time regarding impacts to East River’s system: The Western Area Power Administration which is the Transmission Operator for our region was directed by SPP to take an outage at 7 a.m. this morning of about 200 megawatts. They de-energized substations in parts of western Minnesota impacting about 2,000 members of Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative and City of Tyler customers. Around the same time they also de-energized substations serving Southeastern Electric customers in the Viborg, Hurley and Menno areas impacting about 2,200 consumers in that area. Then at 7:30 a.m. they were directed to de-energize another 200 megawatts, so they de-energized substations serving Sioux Valley Energy members on the east side of Sioux Falls – totaling about 5,700 consumers. The Redfield, Cresbard and Mansfield areas were de-energized just before 8:00 a.m. affecting FEM Electric and Northern Electric consumers.The Viborg, Hurley and Menno areas were back on before 8:00 a.m. We’re expecting outages of up to an hour that will be on a rolling basis this morning. This is an emergency, quickly changing situation. We will continue to provide updates as they are available. Please do your part to conserve electricity.”

Sioux Valley Energy also shared a planned outage message on its Facebook page today.

“We have nearly 7,000 members out of power in the Sioux Falls Brandon area. Due to load demands on the system WAPA has dropped power to several of our Minnehaha County Substations. Reports we have from them is they hope to bring the load back on in approximately one hour- they don’t anticipate having to drop additional load at this time, however, if needed they will and notice will be short.”

The SPP and power cooperatives have asked customers to reduce energy use by not using appliances and similar actions.

Southeastern Electric Cooperative also announced on Facebook today that customers should expect some planned rolling blackouts. Here is the post from about 8:30 a.m. “**URGENT**URGENT**URGENT**The SPP has declared our area for a Level 3 Emergency Event and has started rolling blackouts on the region. SEC is not made aware of what areas will be next or when it will occur. We do know at this time that areas off of the Bennington substation, Durant substation and Lane substation are currently being impacted. It is likely that more rolling blackouts will occur during the remainder of the day. We will update our Members as more information becomes available. We are being told the duration is expected to be ONE HOUR.”