Emergency responders seek public’s help to keep them safer from coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Representatives from the Sioux Falls emergency response services asked for the pubic’s help today to keep them and others safe during the COVID19 pandemic.

Scott McMahon said during a Thursday news conference while safety protocol was already in place, emergency response crews will have a few more questions for the public using 911. McMahon is the city’s director of metro communications which handles 911 calls.

Those making non-trauma 911 calls will be asked for more details such as if a patient has had any new or different shortness of breath, fever or persistent cough, if they have flulike symptoms and screen for their travel history and exposure to COVID19.

The questions are intended to expand the information 911 dispatch can give to emergency providers such as fire and rescue and police to keep them safer, McMahon said.

Fire and rescue personnel may be wearing more personal protection gear, depending on the information received from dispatch, said Mark Bukovich, a division chief, with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

Sioux Falls Police are trying to limit their person to person contact, said Lt. Jon Thum.

The department has had online incident reporting for the public since 2012, but now, the department wants more calls to be reported online, Thum said. Appropriate incidents would be those that do not require an immediate response, he said.