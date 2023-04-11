SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s still some snow outside the clubhouse of the Elmwood Golf Course.

But that didn’t stop people from enjoying the first day of golf on the city’s public courses. Chad Veire, the Head Golf Professional at Elmwood Golf Course, said within a few hours of announcing tee times would be accepted for Tuesday, the times were booked on Monday.

“The first day is always the best because after the long winter everyone is excited to get out on the golf course,” Veire said. “Especially this winter with all the snow.”

Snow piles in front of the Elmwood Golf Course clubhouse.

Veire, who has been at Elmwood Golf Course for 20 years and served as Head Golf Professional for 10 years, said there were even people traveling from North Dakota and Minnesota to play golf in Sioux Falls.

“We have a full tee sheet (Tuesday), Wednesday and Thursday,” Veire said.

Sioux Falls expected a high temperature of 84 Tuesday, while Pierre and Rapid City set new record high temperatures for April 11. Temperatures in the 80s are expected for Tuesday through Thursday.

For the city of Sioux Falls golf courses, both Elmwood and Kuehn Park were open Tuesday, while Prairie Green is set to open Wednesday. The courses, which are run by Landscapes Golf Management, will be with golf carts on paths only at Elmwood and to be determined at Prairie Green.

“The course wintered well,” Veire said. “It’s going to be brown out there but I think the greens are going to roll well.”

The 27 holes at Elmwood Golf Course remained the same but there’s new golf carts with new GPS units for the course.

“Other than that it’ll be pretty much status quo at Elmwood. 27 holes of fun here in Sioux Falls,” Veiere said.

Other golf courses opening in the Sioux Falls area are Willow Run (Tuesday for walkers only), Bakker Crossing (Tuesday for walkers only), Spring Creek Country Club (Wednesday for walkers, carts by Friday), Brandon Golf Course (Tuesday for walkers).