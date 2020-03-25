Ellsworth Air Force Base declares public health emergency to align with national, state and CDC guidance

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KELO) — Although there are no positive cases of COVID-19 on the base, the Ellsworth Air Force Base has declared a public health emergency to better align with the declaration, the Air Force said in a news release.

The declaration also aligns Ellsworth AFB with measures taken by the state of South Dakota and guidance from the Center for Disease Control.

The news release said “the declaration allows the installation commander additional authority to enforce social distancing. This includes providing additional tele-work opportunities, expanding the civilian leave policy and further restricting base access if required.”

Ellsworth members and families should follow Center for Disease Control guidelines, avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, and practice social distancing and good personal hygiene, according to the release.

Base leadership will monitor the situation and provide airmen and families with updates and appropriate measures related to COVID-19.

The DoD and Ellsworth AFB will continue to follow the guidance from the CDC for this outbreak and will continually assess the need for these access restrictions and adjust accordingly as the situation evolves. For the latest base specific information on COVID-19, visit the Ellsworth AFB website at https://www.Ellsworth.af.mil/COVID-19/