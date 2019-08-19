Elizabeth Warren apologizes to Native American community

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren apologized Monday at a Native American Presidential Forum in Sioux City, Iowa.

“I am sorry for the harm I have caused.” -Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday in Sioux city

The U.S. Senator from Massachusetts has received criticism over the past several years from both Native Americans and President Donald Trump.

Last year, her campaign released a DNA test to accompany her claims of tribal heritage, which sparked outrage.

“Like anyone who’s being honest with themselves, I know I have made mistakes. I am sorry for the harm I have caused,” Warren said. “I am grateful for the many conversations that we’ve had together.”

The reaction was mostly positive from the tribal leaders on the stage.

Warren was introduced and endorsed by Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM). Haaland is one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress. She serves as the co-chair of the Congressional Native American Caucus.

Warren is one of 10 candidates participating in the Native American Presidential Forum. All candidates, both Democrats and Republicans, were invited to the two-day event.

KELOLAND News has reached out to every presidential campaign to get their specific policies for Native Americans across the country and here in the nine reservations in our viewing area. Watch for that story later today on KELOLAND.com.