ELECTION TRACKER: Following key 2020 races in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2020 election is less than a year away, and the field of candidates is starting to take shape. KELOLAND News is tracking several Senate and Congressional races in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota.

For each race, we break down who the candidates are, how much money they have raised and spent this early in the campaign.

We will continue to update this information as the campaign season progresses.

U.S. Senate

South Dakota

The South Dakota Senate race includes incumbent Mike Rounds and two challengers. Republican Scyller Borglum of Rapid City is running as well as Democrat Dan Ahlers of Dell Rapids.

Iowa

Five candidates are running against Republican incumbent Joni Ernst of Red Oak for one of Iowa’s U.S. Senate seats. Democrats Theresa Greenfield of Des Moines, Eddie Mauro of Des Moines, Michael Fraken of Sioux City and Kimberly Graham of Indianola are running. Independent candidate Suzanne Herzog of West Des Moines is also running.

Minnesota

Incumbent Democrat (DFL) Tina Smith of St. Paul is running against three challengers for one of Minnesota’s U.S. Senate seats. Jason Lewis, a Republican from St. Paul, Robert Barrett, a Republican from Eden Prairie, and Theron Washington of Minneapolis are running.

U.S. House of Representatives

South Dakota’s At-Large Congressional District

Incumbent Dusty Johnson, a Republican from Mitchell, is running against three Democrat challengers for South Dakota’s lone U.S. House seat. Democrats Brian Wirth of Dell Rapids, Ellee Spawn of Sioux Falls and Whitney Raver of Custer have filed.

Minnesota 7th Congressional District

Eight candidates including incumbent Democrat Collin Peterson of Detroit Lakes are in the race for Minnesota House District 7.

Stephen A. Emery of Montevideo is the other Democrat (DFL) candidate in the race.

Republicans Noel Collis of Albany, Michelle Fischbach of Litchfield, David Russell Hughes of Karlstad, Jayesun Israel Sherman of Windom and Joel Allen Novak of Alexandria are also running.

Minnesota 1st Congressional District

Incumbent James Hagedorn, a Republican from Blue Earth, is running against three candidates in Minnesota House District 1.

Democrats (DFL) candidates Daniel Feehan of North Mankato and Ralph Kaehler of St. Charles have filed. Hans Gabriel Tinsley, an unaffiliated party candidate from Mankato, has also filed.

Iowa 4th Congressional District

Six candidates from the Republican party and one Democrat are running against Republican incumbent Steve King of Kirion in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

Republicans Randall Feenstra of Hull, Bret Richards of Irwin, Jeremy Taylor of Sioux City, Steven Reeder of Arnolds Park and Aaron Krull of Alton have filed.

James Scholten, a Democrat from Sioux City, is also running.

