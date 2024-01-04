SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Elected officials in two of the state’s most populated counties will get raises as did not-elected county employees this year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Elected officials received a 7.5% increase in Minnehaha County. It’s the same percentage as county employees, said commission department head Tom Greco. The county breaks down the increase for employees at a 5% cost of living (COLA) and 2.5% step increase.

The five county commissioners will get a 5% increase.

In Lincoln County, elected officials will get an 8% increase. The county commissioners will get a 5% increase but removed the mileage reimbursement, said Traci Humphrey, the director of human resources.

The 8% for elected officials includes the 3% COLA received by county employees and a 2.5% step increase. A memo for the Dec. 26 commission meeting cites the move from performance evaluations and step process from the end of the year to the employee’s anniversary, an additional 2.5% increase was included. This would be the same as the 2.5% for county employees.

New salaries for elected officials in Minnehaha County are: $177,091.20 for the state’s attorney, $185,931.20 for the sheriff, $95,929.60 for the auditor, $111,987.20 for the treasurer and $95,929.60 for the register of deeds.

New salaries for elected officials in Lincoln County are: $164,030.72 for state’s attorney, $143,417.30 for sheriff, $109,654.87 for auditor, $97,200.04 for treasurer and $94,832.34 for register of deeds.

The estimated population of Minnehaha County is about 203,971. The estimated population of Lincoln County is about 70,900. The estimates are from July 2022 from the U.S. Census Bureau.