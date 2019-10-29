Eight officers begin their career in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Eight new police officers have been sworn into the Sioux Falls Police Department, but they still have a long road ahead of them before they’re patrolling the streets.

We had eight new officers that began their career with the Sioux Falls Police Department today! There are several months of training before they hit the streets. /713 pic.twitter.com/eXUq9g6uHl — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) October 28, 2019

The Sioux Falls Police Department has been vocal about the need for officers since August of this year.

With Sioux Falls’ growing population, the crime grows as well and so does the need for officers. KELOLAND.com digital reporter Michael Geheren dug into the need for officers in Sioux Falls earlier this year.

In addition to the recently sworn in officers, the police department is looking to hire more people to patrol the city.