Eight officers begin their career in Sioux Falls

KELO Sioux Falls Police Patch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Eight new police officers have been sworn into the Sioux Falls Police Department, but they still have a long road ahead of them before they’re patrolling the streets.

The Sioux Falls Police Department has been vocal about the need for officers since August of this year.

With Sioux Falls’ growing population, the crime grows as well and so does the need for officers. KELOLAND.com digital reporter Michael Geheren dug into the need for officers in Sioux Falls earlier this year.

Growing population creates training challenge for Sioux Falls Police

In addition to the recently sworn in officers, the police department is looking to hire more people to patrol the city.

