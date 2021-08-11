‘Effort and Accountability’: Canistota/Freeman seeks fourth straight state championship

CANISTOTA, S.D. (KELO) — The Canistota/Freeman football team won the class 9A state title in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The Pride graduated a talented senior class that led them to their third straight state title a year ago.

Canistota/Freeman earned a narrow win over Warner in the 9A title game. Despite the loss of those seniors, this year’s Canistota/Freeman team is using effort and accountability to help lead the team.

“When we get together in team sessions or otherwise, I don’t have to make a call, I don’t have to say anything. I put that on the seniors and they take care of it and people show up. That effort and accountability across the board, because everybody understands that defensively and offensively we have to be responsible for our own jobs, in order to get a team effort and a team win,” Strang said.

The Pride will open the season on Friday, August 20 at Platte-Geddes. Kick-off is set for 7:00.