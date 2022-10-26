SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The economy was the most important issue determining their vote, most South Dakota voters said in a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 19-21 from a sample of voters very likely to vote on Nov. 8. The poll was a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The economy was listed by 45% of voters as the most important issue to determine their vote. Although the percentage varied by party and which candidate is supported, it was listed by voters from all three parties as a concern.

The poll does not examine why the economy is the most important issue but it lists jobs, inflation and taxes as subcategories.

The economy was one of eight issues from which voters had to choose as their most important issue. Those responding could also submit a different issue in separate category.

Two other issues reached double digit-responses. Fifteen percent of respondents said threats to democracy were the most important issue. In third place was abortion access with 12%. The remaining issues of importance: health care, immigration, education, crime and housing. Other issues specified by voters reached 6%.

The economy was the most important issue selected by Republicans who planned to vote for incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem. Sixty-five percent of the Republicans who plan to vote for Noem said the economy was the most important issue. immigration was second with 9%, followed by threats to democracy with 7% and health care with 6%.

Democrats who planned to voted for Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Jamie Smith listed threats to democracy (28%) and abortion access (24%) as the first and second most important issue. Those were followed by the economy and health care each at 15%.

The percentage of voters who chose each issue also varies some between voters of registered parties and those who indicated support for governor candidates. For example, 59% of all registered Republicans indicate that the economy was the most important issue, which is less than the 65% who said they plan to vote for Noem and said the economy was the most important issue.

The economy swept every age group and gender as the most important issue.

But there are several other notables from the data.

Those 18 to 34 were just as concerned about health care as those 65 and older. Both age groups had 11% of respondents list health care as the most important issue.

The 18-to-34-year-old group was the most concerned about crime but it was only listed as the most important issue by 4% of the group.