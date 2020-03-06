Eat, drink and cheer at Summit League tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thursday morning, the gates to concession stands were closed but folks were busy pushing carts of concession items through the PREMIER Center halls. Packs of soda pop were stacked in front of concessions. A storage room was filled with boxes of needed concession items.

When 60,000 fans descend on the PREMIER Center to watch basketball, they will need to eat and drink.

Items that will be used in concessions at the PREMIER Center. These were stacked against the wall in a hallway during the preparations for this weekend’s Summit League Tournament.



At least six permanent concession areas and other mobile concession areas will be there to serve them.

“With concessions, there is always popcorn, hot dogs and pop,” Rick Huffman, the director of sales and public relations at the PREMIER Center, said of always popular concession items.

But this year, the contractor that operates the PREMIER concessions promises some special items just for the Summit League tournament, Huffman said.

Spectra, the concessions contractor, will be offering “school colored drinks and jello shots,” Huffman said. “We will get into the cheering spirit.”

The tournament will also be the place to celebrate the fifth-year anniversary of the PREMIER Center.

A special beer has been brewed to celebrate the anniversary, Huffman said.

Huffman said while popular items remain on the concessions menu, Spectra and the PREMIER Center look to add new items.

Huffman said the center and concessions receive feedback from customers on wanted items. Those may be added to the concessions menu, he said.

Spectra also monitors trends at other venues around the country, Huffman said. Items popular in other areas could be added in Sioux Falls, he said.

Concession items in the PREMIER Center.

Each permanent concession stand has storage space. The center also has several dedicated storage areas and will use available space as needed, depending on the event, Huffman said.

“We can always use more storage,” Huffman said.

Part of the concessions plan is to pre-position items most needed in each area, Huffman said.

Spectra has a contract with the city so a portion of the concessions money goes to the city, Huffman said.

Spectra uses volunteers from various organizations to operate some concessions stands as a fundraiser for the organization, Huffman said. The organizations receive a donation from Spectra in return for the concessions work.

Spectra also has employees who work in concessions, Huffman said.

According to Spectra’s website, the company has provided concessions at various sporting events, musical festivals and similar events. The company also manages some stadiums.