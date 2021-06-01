Eastman’s walk-off advances Dell Rapids to the class ‘B’ state championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dell Rapids Quarriers advanced to the class ‘B’ state championship, following a walk-off, 1-0 win over Dakota Valley.

The game was scoreless for seven innings as both starting pitchers were excellent.

Dell Rapids’ Austin Henry threw six innings and allowed zero runs on just 1 hit and 5 walks. He added 14 strikeouts, adding to his season total and state record.

Jake Pruchniak also took a no decision in which he threw 105 pitches and allowed zero runs on three hits, while striking out nine.

Dell Rapids finally put together a big threat in the eighth inning as Brayden Pankonen doubled, Austin Henry was intentionally walked and then Landon Ruesink reached on a bunt single.

That’s when Dell Rapids’ senior, Kaeden Eastman, came to the dish and he delivered the game winning single into centerfield.

Dell Rapids will face West Central in an all Region 3, class 'B' state championship.