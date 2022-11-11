SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As light snow fell Friday morning, road construction crews were still busy at work reconstructing the intersection at 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.

The $6 million project will result in a wider intersection with two through lanes for all four legs of the intersection. A new center median has been installed on 41st Street both east and west of the intersection with Sycamore Avenue. The median goes 1,000 feet in both directions and restricts some left turns into nearby businesses.

According to the latest project update from the city of Sioux Falls, all the concrete and asphalt paving was expected to be completed by Nov. 4. The remaining work was asphalt paving of west and south transition areas, sidewalk, curb ramp and driveway construction, according to the city.

One nearby business that is happy to see construction at the intersection reach the final days is The Attic Bar and Grill East. The Attic is located just to the east of the Dental Comfort Center along 41st Street.

“We’ve seen a little bit of an impact on business, but overall the customers have still been coming out,” Kenny Bass, marketing director of The Attic Group, told KELOLAND News. “It’s one of those things that we understand. It’s a growing city and we’re going to see things changing and we’re going to have to just kind of adapt with it.”

Bass said construction and water line replacement forced The Attic to close for a few days this summer and customers have commented about how construction has made it hard to reach the business.

“It got to the point where one hour this entrance will be open and one hour this entrance will be open,” Bass said. “Overall, people are smart. When they want to come have a drink or they want to have some good food, they figure it out.”

In July, project engineer Chad Stensland said there was a lot of extra undergrounds and private utility work in the first phase and that delayed the project that was listed to be finished Nov. 4.

In addition to the intersection changes, Sycamore Avenue has been resurfaced from 28th Street to 57th Street.

KELOLAND News reached out to Stensland for an estimated finish date for the project but did not receive a callback.