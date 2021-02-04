East River Legal Services holds reemployment assistance table-talk

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A digital table-talk was held Thursday morning to address questions about reemployment assistance during COVID-19.

A panel of regional attorneys spent time talking through the details of the appeals process for those who have been told they must pay back unemployment benefits the state says they should not have received.

Areas discussed included the details of the hearings held for appeals, steps to prepare, and the different types of assistance people have been able to apply for over the course of the pandemic.

For questions regarding reemployment assistance, individuals can reach out to East River Legal Services for more information.

For a detailed look at the story of South Dakotans who are now being told they must pay back thousands of dollars in overpayments, tune in for a special KELOLAND News Investigation following the Super Bowl.