SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls School District has made it easier for parents to fill out the free and reduced lunch application.

The application is now available on mobile and is more simplified than in previous years. All qualifying parents need to apply is a phone number, names and incomes of every member living in the household and school name, grade and birthdate of every preschool through 12th grade student living in the household.

The program is based on income eligibility and is offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). To qualify, a household must make less than $55,500 a year for a family of four and $74,518 for a family of six.

The policy for lunch assistance has also changed since last year. Previously, students either qualified for free lunch or reduced lunch based on their family’s income. Now, all students who qualify for reduced lunch will receive them for free.

“This is the first year the district is doing this, and only for this year, so far, as funding will be assessed on a year-by-year basis,” School District Spokesperson Tory Stolen said.

Stolen said the district will cover the cost of the reduced lunch. He also stressed the importance of parents filling out the application form, as students won’t receive assistance if they don’t apply.

“The biggest thing is getting every single one of our families to complete that free and reduced lunch form,” Cleveland Elementary School Principal Stacy Stefani said. “Whether they qualify or don’t, we just need to know because if they don’t qualify, and then there’s some hardship there, then we can also apply money to those funds for those families to help them out.”