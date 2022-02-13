SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sports betting is legal in South Dakota, but only if you are in the city of Deadwood.

A proposal from lawmakers would allow South Dakota voters to decide if sports betting could expand for gamblers statewide to use mobile and electronic devices to place wagers on sporting events. SJR 502, which would officially put the issue on the ballot in 2022, narrowly passed a Senate committee (5-4) and the Senate floor (18-17).

Sen. Kyle Schoenfish (R-Scotland) is one of the bill’s prime sponsors and he is expecting more close votes as the bill moves to the House.

“Anyone that wants to see this go through, they should contact their representatives and ask them to consider voting in favor,” Schoenfish said.

Schoenfish said Iowa and Wyoming are two neighboring states that already allow mobile sports betting along with a number of other states in the country.

“Some people go to Iowa and then they’re eating over there and filling gas,” Schoenfish said. “They are spending their money there when they could be spending it in South Dakota.”

Schoenfish said there’s “mixed feelings” about statewide mobile sports betting in Deadwood, but he knows there’s stakeholders in Deadwood that want to see sports betting allowed statewide.

Mike Rodman, the executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association said his organization will remain publicly silent on the issue.

“Our association didn’t reach a consensus. When we don’t reach a consensus we don’t take an opinion,” Rodman told KELOLAND News. “There may be individual gaming operations on one side or the other talking with legislators (on the proposed legislation).”

Across the border in Iowa and a few minutes drive from Sioux Falls, Grand Falls Casino allows in-person sports betting as well as mobile sports betting anywhere in the state of Iowa.

Grand Falls Casino General Manager Sharon Hasselhoff said she’s always paying attention to what’s going on in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota including the Senate resolution.

“Each state needs to do what’s best for them,” Hasselhoff said.

She said Iowa only allowed in-person sports betting for the first 18 months and she said that was the right way to start for regulators. Hasselhoff said with online betting, she can’t see how a person is acting or if they are staying within their means.

“As an operator, the last thing we ever want to see happen to an individual is them spending beyond their means,” Hasselhoff said.

One South Dakotan, Steve Schoepf, was placing a Super Bowl bet at Grand Falls Casino on Friday.

Schoepf, who lives in Centerville, said he’d like to see sports betting options expand in his home state.

I am for it,” said Schoepf, who added he’s no longer a regular bettor but still likes placing bets on big events like the Super Bowl. “I’m in eastern South Dakota. We have to drive four and half hours across the state to do sports betting out there verus coming about an hour here. I’d like to see South Dakota expand that a little bit.”

Hasselhoff said the “tri-state region” of Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota make a large portion of the people placing bets at her casino. She admitted legal mobile sports betting in South Dakota could hurt business in Iowa.

“It could for sure,” Hasselhoff said. “We do well at reinvesting in our employees, reinvesting in our property and creating an environment that is fun for guests to participate in.”