Early voters turnout in southwest Minnesota, northwest Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Absentee votes have been pouring into two counties in southwest Minnesota and two in northwest Iowa.

The counties of Lincoln and Rock in Minnesota and the counties of Osceola and Sioux all have high percentage of voter turnout, according to their county auditors. And while voters have used absentee or early voting in 2016, the numbers weren’t even close to this year’s.

In 2016, 876 voters used absentee ballots in Osceola County, auditor Rochelle Van Tilborg said.

As of 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 2, the county had received 1,441.

Sioux County had received more than 8,000 absentee ballots and as of 10:30 a.m., about 300 had not yet been returned, auditor Ryan Dokter said.

In Rock County, Minnesota, 48% of the county’s registered voters chose absentee voting, auditor Ashley Kurtz said.

“It’s unprecedented,” Kurtz said.

The county had 5,159 registered voters in 2018, Kurtz said.

Before the mail had arrived on Nov. 2, the Lincoln County, Minnesota, auditor’s office had received 707 absentee ballots.

“Four years ago we had approximately 300 through the whole election and that was a presidential election,” county auditor Deb Vierhuf said.

The coronavirus is one reason for the increase in absentee and early voting, the auditors said.

While an increased amount of voters chose absentee and early voting, the auditors expected voters to still show up at the polls on Election Day.

In 2016, 94% of the county’s registered voters voted in Rock County, Kurtz said.

“We do anticipate the polls will be busy,” Kurtz said of Election Day.

“We had 87% turnout in (2016) and I anticipate we will be above 80% turnout again,” Dokter said total voter turnout for this election.

Yet, there are about 2,000 more absentee ballots for 2020 than in 2016. But there will still be plenty of people who will vote on Election Day, Dokter said.

A presidential race attracts voters but there are U.S. House races that are drawing attention in each state.

In western Minnesota’s 7th District, Democrat (Democrat Farmer Labor in Minnesota) Collin Peterson is running for re-election against Republic Michelle Fischbach who served in the Minnesota Senate from 1997 to 2018 and as Lieutenant Governor from 2018 to 2019. Peterson has served in the U.S. House since 1991 and is the chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture.

The Minnesota 7th Congressional District borders South Dakota and North Dakota. Map is from the Minnesota Secretary of State office.

Peterson won re-election in 2018, 52% to 48% over Republican David Hughes. The district voted for President Donald Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton by 31% in 2016.

Voters in northwest Iowa will be selecting a new person to represent them in the U.S. House 4th District in Iowa. Republican Randy Feenstra defeated U.S. Rep Steve King in the primary election.

Iowa’s 4th Congressional District borders South Dakota and Minnesota and includes Northwest Iowa. Map is from the Iowa Secretary of State office.

Democrat J.D. Scholten narrowly lost to King in 2018. He is running again this year.

While voters have been turning in absentee ballots there were other options in each state.

Voters who may have COVID-19, don’t feel well for other reasons or find it difficult to use a polling place can also use curbside voting in Iowa.

“It’s something we’ve had for quite a while,” Dokter said of curbside voting.

“We just bring the ballot out for them to fill in,” Van Tilborg said.

Dokter said two election officials, one from each political party when possible, go to the vehicle and must wear protective gear to take the curbside vote.

Courthouses in Minnesota and Iowa counties were also open on Saturday, Oct. 31, for early voting.

“We never had as many voters before,” Kurtz said of Oct. 31 voting in Rock County. Employees worked at two counters to allow voters to vote every 15 minutes. The voting booths were cleaned after each voter, Kurtz said.

Voters in Iowa could vote on Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.

Officials in Minnesota can start opening absentee ballots seven days prior to Nov. 2, Vierhuf said.

In Lincoln County, officials usually wait to do the bulk of absentee ballots “right before the election,” Vierhuf said. More populated counties may start opening ballots sooner because of the number of ballots they receive, she said.

Absentee ballots can be received in person in Iowa on Election Day and must be postmarked as of Nov. 2 and received by noon on Monday, Nov. 9, Van Tilborg said.