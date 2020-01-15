Early figures show Sioux Falls made about $2.7 million in building permit fees in 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls made about $2.7 million from the $771 million in building permits issued in 2019.

The revenue of $2,714,000 is preliminary and final figures won’t be known until March, said Butch Warrington, the city’s chief building official. Warrington said the preliminary number was provided by the city’s financial department.

The city has several layers of building permit fees applied to projects.

In general, the more expensive the project is, the more expensive the fee is.

For example, a commercial project of more than $500,000 will pay $2,039.50 for the first half million and $3 for each additional $1,000 in project value or fraction thereof.

The city of Sioux Falls does not pay itself a building permit fee, said Jeff Eckhoff, the city’s director of planning and development services.

The school district does pay the building permit fee.

The Sioux Falls School District would have paid more than $205,000 in a building permit fee for its $68,373,819 Jefferson High School project.

FIRST PREMIER would have paid about $70,700 for its $23.4 million project at 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue.