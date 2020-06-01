Early damage reports show most in 41st Street and South Louise Avenue area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are still gathering information but as of Monday morning, authorities say at least 10 businesses were damaged or had robberies during the civil unrest Sunday in the city.

Sioux Falls Public Information Office Sam Clemens said owners of property with damage should contact police.

Most of the reports come from the area near 41st Street and Louise Avenue and the Empire Mall. Damage includes an estimated $45,000 in theft and damage at Riddle’s Jewelry 609 W. 41st St.

Mayor Paul TenHaken said in a morning briefing that many of the damaged and broken into businesses were either locally owned or South Dakota owned.

TenHaken said evidence shows that much of the crime was committed by local high school youth.

He and Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns said those responsible for the crimes will be held accountable.