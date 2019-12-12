DWU women hang on to 8 point win over DSU

MADISON, S.D. (KELO)- The DWU Tigers looked to continue their winning ways as they traveled to Madison to play DSU.

After an offensive explosion in the first quarter, the two teams continued to roll in the second as DWU took a 54-40 lead into halftime.

After making some halftime adjustments, the offense slowed down a bit as both of the teams tallied 16 points, giving the Tigers a 70-56 lead after 3.

In the fourth quarter, DSU outscored DWU 23-11 to cut the Tiger lead to 2.

The Tigers would go on a 6-0 run to hold off the Trojans and earn the 87-79 win.

The Tigers were led by Kynedi Cheeseman who shot 11 of 24 for a game high 31 points. Senior Sarah Carr finished the game with 17 points.

DSU was led by Sophomore Jessi Giles who scored a team 22 points on 7 of 12 shooting.

DWU (9-3) will host Doane on Saturday, December 14, at 2:00.

DSU (2-7) will travel to Sioux City for a game with Briar Cliff on Sunday at 6:00.