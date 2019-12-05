DWU women cruise to fourth straight victory

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO)- The Dakota Wesleyan women were looking for their fourth straight victory as they hosted Mount Marty.

The first quarter was highly competitive as the two teams exchanged blows but saw the DWU Tigers holding a slim 18-16 lead after one.

The second quarter saw a quick change in the game as the Tigers outscored the Lancers 19-0 to race out to a 37-18 lead at halftime.

DWU continued to control the game in the second half to earn a 73-42 win over Mount Marty. The Tigers scored an impressive 72 points which was led by the Tigers Senior leaders in Sarah Carr and Kynedi Cheeseman.

The DWU defense also played well as they allowed the Lancers to score only 42 points. What may be even more impressive, is the Tiger defense held Mount Marty’s most potent player in Karlee McKinney to only 3 points.

The Tigers will look to use this momentum as they will face Concordia on Saturday, who is the number one team in the country.