MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – There’s a lot Dan Kittle admires about Jim Beddow.

Kittle, the current president at Dakota Wesleyan University, recalled a recent lunch meeting with Jim and Jean Beddow.

“You could just tell how much he loved it and how much he still loves Dakota Wesleyan,” Kittle told KELOLAND News. “He was an advocate for the university. He’s one of those people that just continued to care about the university after he retired.”

Beddow, who died on Sunday at the age of 81, served as DWU President for 13 years from 1981 to 1994. During his tenure, Beddow helped celebrate the 100-year anniversary of DWU which was founded in 1885.

“He handled what’s called the agenda for excellence, which we are still feeling the impacts of the positive work of that strategic plan,” Kittle said. “What’s really indicative of Jim’s tenure is that he knew students by name. I mean, he remembered students’ names and details about their families.”

DWU has more than 135 years of history, but “Bananas at Beddows” is still well-remembered by alumni and former students.

“The character with which he led made DWU a stronger place and built an affinity for it among alums,” Kittle said. “Terms that we take for granted now, like long-range planning, master planning, reinventing; those kinds of terms were the kinds of terms that Jim gets a lot of credit for introducing at DWU.”

The Christen Family Athletic Center is one building nearly all DWU athletes are familiar with. Kittle said that the building was initiated and opened during Beddow’s tenure.

Kittle also pointed to the Randall Scholarship which started under Beddow.

“It’s benefited over 200 students,” Kittle said. “It’s poignant that he was born in Woonsocket and then served 30 miles away as president of Dakota Wesleyan. I mean you talk about just a life well-lived and somebody with deep roots and deep service to South Dakota.”

Steve Hildebrand, a longtime campaign strategist who led Beddow’s 1994 campaign for governor, said he first met Beddow when he was serving as DWU’s president. Hildebrand said Beddow had a smart outlook for how to plan for the future.

“He was very much ahead of his time,” Hildebrand said.