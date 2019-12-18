DWIs take dips in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another decline in driving while impaired arrests in Sioux Falls appears possible for 2019.

Sioux Falls had 1,072 driving while impaired (DWI) arrests in 2013 and 1,009 DWIs in 2018. The numbers did fluctuate between 2013 and 2018. Police said as of Dec. 18, the city had 869 DWIs.

The state shows a similar kind of pattern.

There were 6,427 DWIs in 2015 and 6,087 in 2018, according to annual crime reports from the South Dakota Attorney General.

Here’s a snapshot of DWIs in South Dakota in 2018, taken from local and state crime data.

The state had a total of 6,087 DWI arrests. Sioux Falls had 1,009 of those. Minnehaha County had 104. Lincoln County had 119 DWI arrests. More men (4,468) were arrested for DWI than women (1,619). The majority of those arrested were adults with 1,095 in the 25-29-year-old-age range. Arrestees from 20 to 24 (983) was the next highest followed by 852 in the 30-34 range.

South Dakota’s neighbor to the north, North Dakota, had 5,148 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests in 2018, which is a decrease of 8% from 5,597 arrests in 2017.