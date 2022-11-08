SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a less crowded race, Republican Dusty Johnson and Libertarian Dusty Johnson are facing off to claim South Dakota’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Incumbent Johnson is seeking his third term in the House while Duprel is hoping to bring “common sense” to national politics.
Polls in South Dakota open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. location time. For information on where to vote and what’s on your ballot, check out the KELOLAND voting guide.
A look at the candidates
Johnson was first elected to the House in 2018 and has held the position for two terms. The Mitchell-based politician has focused on agriculture, meatpacking, American energy independence and inflation during his campaign.
Duprel is a West River cattle rancher who grew up in Sturgis. Duprel has stated that he’s in favor of less government spending, term limits, abortion access and addressing antitrust laws in the meatpacking industry.
KELOLAND News will have coverage of this race and others throughout Election Day 2022 on-air and online.