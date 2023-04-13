SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Handmade sausage; Thai peanut penne; custom-mixed ice cream. All these and more are what diners will find amid the fare advertised as part of Downtown Sioux Falls’ (DTSF) Restaurant Week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DTSF Marketing Director Tenley Schwartz spoke with KELOLAND about the event two days before its finale. The purpose of the event, which is not a competition like some other DTSF food events, is to celebrate the chefs in downtown Sioux Falls, said Schwartz.

“We can kind of take the food scene for granted,” Schwartz reflected, noting that the event allows these individual restaurants to shine in their own ways.

CH Patisserie Nutella Molten Chocolate Cake – DTSF

Wiley’s Baja Fish Tacos – DTSF

Sub Zero Desserts Rolled Ice Cream in a Waffle Cone – DTSF

‘Brosia Bowl Thai Peanut Penne – DTSF

Creativity is a hallmark of restaurant week. Unlike something like the Burger Battle, there are no restriction on the type of fair that will be made, and Schwartz said that the timeframe — one week as opposed to a month — allows chefs to really experiment with a new dish without necessarily having to commit to it for an entire month.

“It lets the restaurants do what they’re good at,” Schwartz said, adding that some appear to be taking the opportunity to show off.

Schwartz, diplomatically, would not commit to listing her favorite dish on the Restaurant Week menu, but pointed out that there’s a little something for everybody. She also sought to direct people to the ‘Meet the Makers‘ section of the event, a page on which each restaurant is able to go into some detail about their food, their chef and their connection to the local community, which provides several of the restaurants with the ingredients for their dishes.

Not sure quite what to try in the last few days of the event? DTSF has you covered there too. Restaurant Week partners Hungry for Truth and THINK 3D have put together a short 2-3 question quiz which provides recommendations for which restaurants to try.