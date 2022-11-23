SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 30th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights will kick off on Friday, November 25, running down Phillips Ave. from 13th St. to 5th.

The parade is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., and with the event drawing crowds in years past, it is advisable to get your place ahead of time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Luckily for those looking to scout out a prime place to view the festivities, downtown is chock full of things to do, both for families and individuals ahead of the parade.

Check out this map for info on street closings, bleacher and restroom locations, as well as places to eat and drink before, during or after the parade.

Bleachers are marked in blue, porta-potties in red, parking in orange, restaurants in purple and bars in Green.

Key locations for eating and drinking along the route include:

Sushi Masa

M.B. Haskett

Minervas

Fiero Pizza

Phillips Avenue Diner

Woodgrain Brewing

Swamp Daddy’s Kitchen Fernson Downtown

JL Beers

Paramount Studio

Lucky’s

EightyOne Arcade Bar

The Hello Hi

Boki European Blarney Stone

Fancy Bowl

Pho Thai

Crawford’s

Carpenter Bar

PAve

The Source

Many more places are located a short walk from the parade route itself for those looking to step away from the festivities.

Three potential prime viewing areas are also highlighted with yellow stars. These include the rooftop at PAve, the steps outside Woodgrain and the Holiday Inn parking ramp.

As for the weather, a high of 46 should keep things pleasant during daylight hours, though temperatures are sure to fall with the sun. The day’s low is 26 degrees. Be sure to dress warmly, perhaps even with gloves and a hat.

Many shopping opportunities are also available to people looking to browse around before the parade. Though not highlighted, stores do appear on the map as well.

If you’re unable to make it out or would prefer to cozy up at home, you can catch a livestream of the parade of lights the night of, right here on KELOLAND.com, hosted by Scot Mundt and Grant Sweeter.

Accessible or designated parking will be available for this with special needs, according to DTSF, though they ask those in need to call 605-338-4009 at least 48 hours in advance.