PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Changes are coming to the way the South Dakota Department of Social Services handles child care assistance for qualified families.

In December, DSS announced it would change the way it paid child care assistance to child care providers for full “authorized payments regardless of child attendance.” Previously, child care assistance would be reimbursed by the hour, instead of a full day.

Child care slide from DSS presentation to state lawmakers.

DSS secretary Matt Althoff told lawmakers Joint Committee on Appropriations one of the department’s strengths is meeting 99% payment accuracy for child care assistance better than the national average of 95%.

DSS serves an average of 2,676 families each month through the child care assistance program. To qualify for the federal subsidized child care payments, a family needs to be at 209% of the federal poverty level which is $51,958 for a family of three or $62,700 for a family of four. Republican Sen. Tim Reed told KELOLAND News three months ago only 7% of the families eligible for subsidized child care assistance in South Dakota are using the payments.

DSS chief of children and families Alex Mayer told lawmakers he was aware of a report citing that low number of families utilizing child care assistance payments. Mayer said DSS has been encouraging more child care providers to become registered with the state to be able to have access to the subsidy program.

“The department recognizes there is a need to get more providers and enable those providers to be willing to take up subsidies,” Mayer said. “I would say we’re well on our way towards a solution to help support the child care providers and families.”

Mayer said DSS is working towards reducing barriers to current child care assistance programs, changing child care payment policies and implementing a quality rating and improvement system for child care providers. He said DSS has overseen the infusion of more than $130 million in federal relief money to build a more robust child care system.

The child care services part of DSS’s budget will move 11 full-time employees and a general fund budget of $5.3 million to DSS’s economic assistance department.

No child care legislation filed

There’s been nearly 200 bills drafted so far this legislative session and none are addressing the topic of child care.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and other high-ranking Republican lawmakers have said child care is not the government’s role in South Dakota. Child care advocates have said more child care providers will close if changes aren’t made to the business model in the state.

Republican Sen. Jean Hunhoff told KELOLAND News after Noem’s State of the State address she believed there would be child care discussion during the session and maybe some bills to fund specific studies on the topic in South Dakota.

“How do we do it right so that it’s a collaborative project between the day care provider, the employer and then where does the state fit in all of this,” Hunhoff said. “I know there’s going to be a concentrated effort to try and find out more of what is happening in that arena and get that data together.”

Hunhoff said she worked on the law that determined the size of in-home day cares and how much the state would regulated day cares. In South Dakota, unregulated family day cares can legally serve 1-12 children.

“There’s a fine line because you want to be very protective,” Hunhoff said. “How can you find that balance with those providers?”

Republican Sen. David Wheeler told KELOLAND News in his hometown of Huron there’s one commercial setting child care provider and the rest are in-home day care providers. He said he believes child care is an issue across the state and lawmakers might need to better define certain problems it could help.

“I think data is an important part of this,” Wheeler said. “What are the number of unregistered day cares, unregistered in-home day cares? We don’t know that information because there’s no central repository for that information. No one tracks that.”

Medicaid and Medicaid expansion discussed moved

Lawmakers on the Joint Committee on Appropriations did not return to meet in the afternoon Tuesday and asked DSS to return on Feb. 12 to discuss Medicaid to allow a more in-depth look.

Medicaid slide from DSS presentation to state lawmakers.

Despite not going into much detail over the changes with Medicaid, Althoff praised DSS staff for how it handled the unwinding of Medicaid in 2023. Medicaid had continuous enrollment starting with the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

“Even though everyone was remaining eligible, we were still doing renewables and looking at cases and marking those cases where incomes appeared to have changed,” Althoff said. “That allowed us to expedite our unrolling process.”

Althoff said the unrolling of Medicaid came at the same time the state was ramping up for Medicaid expansion.

“One of the greatest successes this past year is to say how well that has gone,” Althoff said about Medicaid expansion. “What hasn’t been in the news is the timelines. What hasn’t been in the news is the long wait times.”

He said DSS has streamlined a way to process applications and make determinations to families that qualify for Medicaid or not in an expedient manner.

DSS has changed its projections for how many people will now qualify for Medicaid expansion from 57,000 in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget to 40,000 for the Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

There were 17,520 enrollees into Medicaid expansion as of Dec. 2023. Total Medicaid enrollment is at 125,924 in Dec. 2023, down from more than 150,000 enrollees in March 2023 when Medicaid unwinding started.