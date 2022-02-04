SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers aren’t reporting many potholes in Sioux Falls this year, said city street operations manager Dustin Hansen.

Hansen said 125 potholes were reported in January.

“It’s nothing extreme,” Hansen said. That’s despite the swings in temperature throughout the month from double digits in the 30s to single digits and back up to temperatures in the 40s.

“We haven’t had a lot of snow to move,” Hansen said.

Moisture is a big factor in the creation of potholes.

“If you don’t have the moisture under the subgrade…,” Hansen said. Moisture can get trapped under the street subgrade and freeze and thaw when temperatures swing from above freezing to below freezing, Hansen said.

When it freezes and thaws, moisture can lift and crack pavement and lead to potholes.

Hansen the use of salt when streets are slippery also contributes to trapped moisture and potential potholes.

Crews are still out filling any reported and unreported potholes, Hansen said.

There were 3,301 reported potholes in 2021. The year 2019 was a big one for potholes as 6,600 potholes were reported. A total of 3,900 potholes were reported in 2020.

The public can report potholes by calling the pothole hotline at 605-367-8002, using the online reporting method or through a phone app listed on the city’s website.