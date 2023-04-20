SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend people in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area will have the opportunity to drop off medication in a drop box. No questions asked.

Sioux Falls police have participated in the DEA Drug Take Back Day for several years now and this year will expand times when people can dispose of unwanted or unused medication.

“A lot of the time these medications sit around in a cabinet, medicine cabinet, whatever, if once people are done with it, they’re not really sure what to do with it,” officer Sam Clemens said Thursday. “This is a great place to take those there’s no questions asked no paperwork, paperwork to be filed, they just take it, drop it off and walk out the door.”

Clemens added that they’ve seen upwards of 100 pounds of medication dropped off throughout the year.

While overdose deaths continue to increase throughout the United States, Sioux Falls’ overdose deaths have fluctuated.

Last week KELOLAND News spoke with an addiction counselor who has seen four fentanyl-related overdose deaths this year. Shane Gerlach has worked with clients who became addicted to opioids that were prescribed to them.

“We’re talking about a drug that was developed for extreme pain, burn victims and such,” Gerlach said. “The first client that I worked with in Sioux Falls that had a fentanyl addiction, she was taking those patches and cutting them and chewing them because it would move from the saliva into the bloodstream much faster.”

Events like Drug Take Back Day can provide people with a safe way to dispose of such medications without having to file paperwork or ask questions.

“What we’ve found is sometimes these medications that sit around get stolen, sometimes they get sold. And we don’t want to see those medications used inappropriately,” Clemens said.

Those looking to participate in this year’s event can visit the Law Enforcement Center between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and leave their medication in a drop box in the lobby. If you’re unable to make it at that time, Clemens said that you can stop by the lobby Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. as well.